‘Who Are They?’: Sameer Wankhede's Surprising Claim On SRK, Deepika & Mika Amid Aryan Khan Bribery Case

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chief Sameer Wankhede has raised eyebrows with a surprising claim in bribery case related to Aryan Khan's drug scandal.

Wankhede, who is one of the main accused in the case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has asserted that he is unfamiliar with some of the most recognizable names in Bollywood.

"I AM A MAN OF LAW' - AMEER WANKHEDE

During an appearance on the show 'Khupte Tithe Gupte', Wankhede highlighted his dedication to his duty as an NCB officer. Referring to his time working in airport security, he revealed that out of around 3,500 cases he handled, hundred to hundred and fifty involved celebrities. He strongly denied the allegations of 'going after celebrities', stating firmly, "I am a man of the law."

Emphasizing his commitment to serving the nation, Wankhede expressed frustration that his cases against celebrities often overshadowed his work against other offenders. He cited revered personalities like Baba Amte and Sindhutai Sapkal as his idea of celebrities.

'WHO ARE THEY?' - SAMEER TO SRK, DEEPIKA & MIKA

When presented with images of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Mika Singh on the show, Wankhede surprisingly responded, "Who are they? I don't know. I did not even know who Mika was."

Addressing the threats he's faced over the past year, including those from the underworld, Wankhede downplayed them as mere "small criminals." He revealed that receiving threats was a common occurrence in his line of work and stated his resolve to challenge these elements.

Wankhede also tackled social media criticism for his marriage to actress Kranti Redkar, explaining that they fell in love during their college days and she proposed to him.

ABOUT THE BRIBERY CASE

Wankhede and other individuals implicated in the case face charges of criminal conspiracy, threat of extortion, and bribery. The case revolves around allegations that Wankhede demanded a hefty Rs 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to prevent implicating Aryan Khan in a cruise 'drug bust' incident.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested in October 2021 for alleged drug-related offenses, was subsequently granted bail after three weeks in custody. The NCB filed its chargesheet but did not name Aryan Khan as an accused due to insufficient evidence. The NCB then initiated an internal investigation into the conduct of its officers.

Meanwhile, Wankhede has lodged a complaint against RTI activist Ketan Tirodkar with the Mumbai Police, alleging that the activist's video on the Cordelia cruise case is defamatory. Wankhede, currently serving as Additional Commissioner of Customs, has called for defamation charges under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code against Tirodkar.

