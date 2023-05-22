Aryan Khan bribery case: Bombay HC displeased over revelation of chat between Sameer Wankhede & Shah Rukh Khan

Bombay High Court | PTI

Bombay High Court expressed displasure over revelation of chats between former NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede and actor Shah Rukh Khan while latter's son Aryan Khan was arrested in alleged drugs bust case.

"When the matter was subjudice what was the need for circulating the chats," the court asked.

Sameer Wankhede's advocate responding to the same said, "I have not gone to the media. I did not share. It (chats) is limited to the petition. What is beyond the petition is not in the media."

