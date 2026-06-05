'Which Drunken Monkey Thought This Was Wise?': Netizens SLAM JioHotstar For Livestreaming Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 OTT Premiere

JioHotstar Faces Backlash For Livestreaming Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which hit theatres on March 19, turned out to be a historic blockbuster, earning over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Netizens Slam JioHotstar For Livestreaming Dhurandhar 2

After a long wait, the film finally premiered on OTT platform JioHotstar, with a grand premiere from June 4 onwards. However, excited fans were left disappointed after the platform opted for a live-streaming format for the premiere.

Soon after, several angry users took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam the OTT platform, with some saying that OTT platforms are not meant for live-streaming films. One user wrote, "Could've simply released #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge as it is without the drama of this live-streaming premiere and people could've enjoyed it."

Another user wrote, "@JioHotstar which drunken monkey thought live streaming Dhurandhar the revenge was a wise idea? And post live stream, the movie isn’t available. WTF."

"Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one," said another.

"JioHotstar totally hopeless experience watching dhurandhar 2 . You are forcing us to watch live if paused and come back, doesn't appear where we left. Real headache," read another comment.

How netizens reacted:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Dhurandhar 2 offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, and Manav Gohil, among others.