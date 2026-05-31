'I Was Born In Lyari...': Pakistani Journalist Backs Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Says Story Is Real Amid Propaganda Claims- VIDEO

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Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025, became a major success at the box office, with its sequel arriving earlier this year in March. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates operating in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to portray India's fight against terrorism in Pakistan. However, the movie sparked intense debate, with several critics accusing it of promoting a political agenda.

Pakistani Journalist Backs Dhurandhar's Portrayal Of Lyari

Amid claims that Dhurandhar presents a biased narrative, a Pakistani journalist named Arif Aajakia has come out in support of the film's depiction of Lyari, Karachi, stating that its story closely reflects reality. In a video shared by ANI from Talk Journalism 2026, Arif made the remarks during an interaction with journalist Saurabh Dwivedi.

He said, "I was the mayor of a town in Karachi, elected mayor during the period when Dhurandhar was done. I was born and raised in Lyari, so I knew that everything shown was true."

Check it out:

'I Was Born In Karachi...'

He added, "I was born in Karachi, but my parents were born in Junagadh, Gujarat. I consider myself to be of Indian origin, not Pakistani."

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which hit theatres on March 19, turned out to be a historic blockbuster, earning over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film is set for an OTT release on June 4 on JioHotstar in India.

The film follows the lead actor Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian operative on an undercover agent who goes to Pakistan on a mission.

Dhurandhar starred R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, and Manav Gohil, among others.