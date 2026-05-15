'Sach Ya Jhooth Kuch Bhi Dikhaya Ho...': Dhurandhar 2 Crashes Netflix In Pakistan Within Minutes Of Release, Reviewer Shares VIDEO

Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Frenzy After Pakistan OTT Debut | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which hit theatres on March 19, turned out to be a historic blockbuster, earning over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. While Indian audiences continue to wait for its OTT release on June 4, the film has already debuted in Pakistan, where it reportedly caused Netflix servers to crash within minutes of release due to overwhelming viewership, despite several Pakistanis criticising it as propaganda

Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Frenzy After Pakistan OTT Debut

Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui, who runs the Instagram page @kaam_wali_baat, shared a video showing Netflix allegedly crashing soon after Dhurandhar 2 premiered in Pakistan. He was heard saying, "Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar."

Check it out:

'Ab Sach Ya Jhooth Kuch Bhi Dikhaya...'

He added, "Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahte hain ki film bani kaise hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai."

(Dhurandhar released in Pakistan today itself, and the server crashed almost immediately. Pakistanis had been eagerly waiting for Netflix to drop the film at midnight so everyone could click and watch it together. That’s the level of craze Dhurandhar has generated here. Whether the film shows the truth or not is a different matter, but people in Pakistan are curious to see how the movie has been made. Everyone already has an idea about Ranveer Singh’s character. Whether such incidents actually happened in Lyari or not is a separate debate.)

Interestingly, the video was also liked by Aditya Uppal, who played Lyari Task Force cop ASP Omar Haider in Dhurandhar 2 opposite Sanjay Dutt.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, and Manav Gohil, among others.