'Which Disney character are you?': New Instagram filter creates abuzz among users

Ever thought about which Disney character you could be? Instagram in its latest update has come out with an interesting filter that tells you which Disney character you are. The new filter created abuzz among its users on Instagram as well as Twitter.

This filter has been created by Instagram user Arno Partissimo and can be accessed from his profile.

Here is how you can use this filter on your phones;

In order to use this filter, you need to use the phone's selfie mode and look at the camera. The app scans the face and shows a visual of a random Disney character. It could be anyone, a prince, princess, an animal or a villain too.

"#WhichDisneyCharacterAreYou?"Users have loved this new filter and taken it to social media to post their pictures and videos.