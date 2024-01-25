Where To Watch 2024 Oscar-Nominated Movies On OTT?

The 96th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, US. Jimmy Kimmel will be seen returning as the host for the fourth time for the gala night.

Ahead of the Oscars 2024, here's where you can watch all the movies that have been nominated in the Best Picture category:

American Fiction

Directed by Cord Jefferson, and starring Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K Brown, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, and others, American Fiction tells the story of a novelist fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment, who then decides to write a Black book of his own, that propels him right at the centre of the hypocrisy and madness, which he has hated all his life.

Where To Watch: OTT release yet to be announced

Anatomy of a Fall

Directed by Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall is a French legal thriller starring Sandra Huller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, and others in key roles. The film revolves around a woman who is suspected of killer her own husband, with their blind son being the sole witness.

Where To Watch: Rent it on Apple TV, Google Play

Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, Barbie shows the popular doll character land in the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) from their perfect Barbie Land and experience the harsh realities of living among humans.

Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's ambitious Oppenheimer is the biopic of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is also regarded as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb', and his work of developing the atomic bomb in the backdrop of World War II. The film stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

The Holdovers

Set in 1970, The Holdovers sees Paul Giamatti playing a strict class teacher at a New England boarding school who finds himself in a situation after he has to babysit some students during the Christmas break who have nowhere to go. It is then that he forms an unlikely bond with a troublesome but brainy student and the school's head cook, a woman who has lost her son in the Vietnam War.

Where To Watch: OTT release yet to be announced

Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed and produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and others in lead roles. Set in the 1920s, it tells the story of a series of murders of Osage members after oil was discovered in the tribal land.

Where To Watch: Apple TV

Maestro

The biographical romantic drama Maestro has been directed by Bradley Cooper and it revolves around the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

Where To Watch: Netflix, Apple TV

Past Lives

Two childhood bestfriends are wrest apart after the family of one of them emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they get reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.

Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Poor Things

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and others in lead, Poor Things shows the story of a young woman who is brought back to life by a scientist, and who sets off on a whirlwind adventure with a lawyer across continents, eventually setting herself free from the prejudices and leading her purpose to stand for liberation and equality.

Where To Watch: OTT release yet to be announced

The Zone of Interest

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest is the story of a Nazi commandant who tries to build a dream life for his family near the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Where To Watch: OTT release yet to be announced