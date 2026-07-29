Where Is Cezanne Khan Now? Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Trends After Raja Chaudhary Claims He Dated Shweta Tiwari

Actor Cezanne Khan became one of Indian television's biggest heartthrobs in the early 2000s after portraying Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His chemistry with Shweta Tiwari's Prerna and his understated performance made him a household name, earning him a loyal fan following during the show's successful run from 2001 to 2007.

The actor is back in the headlines after Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary , claimed in a recent interview that Shweta had an affair with Cezanne and alleged that he had caught them together. Amid the renewed attention, many fans have been wondering what happened to the once-popular television star.

Where is Cezanne Khan now?

Following the success of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Cezanne Khan appeared in television shows such as Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Seeta Aur Geeta. He also expanded his career by working in Pakistani television, featuring in serials including Piya Kay Ghar Jana Hai and Silsilay Chahat Ke.

However, unlike many actors from his generation, Cezanne gradually stepped away from the spotlight. His career has been defined by long breaks, something he has openly acknowledged in interviews over the years.

After a lengthy hiatus, the actor made his television comeback in 2021 with Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where he replaced Vivian Dsena as Harman Singh. His return sparked excitement among viewers who still remembered him as the iconic Anurag Basu.

In 2022, Cezanne returned to Sony TV with Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, starring opposite Rajshree Thakur as Nikhil Jaisingh. The show marked another fresh chapter in his career, allowing him to take on a different kind of role.

Unfortunately, the series ended after nearly five months and went off air in November 2022. Speaking about the show's abrupt end, Cezanne had told TOI, "TV shows do wrap up in a few months. It is a bit disappointing that such a good story could not connect with viewers. I will miss shooting for the show."

The actor has also spoken about why he prefers staying away from the constant attention associated with the entertainment industry. Unlike many television celebrities who remain active on reality shows, social media and public appearances, Cezanne has chosen to maintain a quieter lifestyle.

Sharing his outlook on life during an interview around the time of Appnapan, he said, "I love to enjoy life no matter what. You give me two years and do nothing, I will still be enjoying. I love watching movies. I watched a lot of movies in different language and that I feel has helped me reinvent myself. This has been my homework and it has been distressing as well."

Cezanne has also been selective about the projects he takes up, indicating that he does not believe in accepting work simply to remain visible. Since Appnapan went off air, there have been no reported announcements regarding his next acting project.

Although he has remained away from regular television and entertainment headlines, Cezanne has not announced his retirement from acting. For now, the actor appears to be enjoying a private life away from the glare of showbiz.