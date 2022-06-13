'On the sets of 'Appnapan', I received appnapan from everyone,' gushes Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan

Cezanne Khan is in a very happy space, both professionally and personally. Not only is he back with a new TV show (Ektaa Kapoor’s Appnapan — Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan) after almost a decade, he is planning to tie the knot soon too. The show also stars Rajshree Thakur and will premiere June 15 on Sony TV. The Free Press Journal caught up with the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You are making a comeback with Balaji Telefilms. Is it homecoming for you?

It feels superb, and I am very excited about coming back with Balaji. Imagine how excited I am more than anything else. I made my career while working with Balaji Telefilms. Being back with them is really an emotional feeling. Yes, I started with Kasautii Zindagi Kay. I’m really happy and it’s a different connection altogether. We can meet the old gang. Because when I went on the set, they all knew me from that time, and we had a great time together. On the sets of Appnapan, I received appnapan from everyone.

How were your interactions with Ektaa Kapoor?

My interaction with Ektaa was superb. I met her twice or thrice as she had to brief us about our character. She explained to us what we had to do and what not to do. We grasped a lot, and we all were on that.

Ektaa must have chosen you for this role?

Yes, obviously, if she hadn’t decided how I would be on the show. I think Ektaa and the TV channel must have decided. I think they must have auditioned many but must have liked me for this character. There was a small look test which I did from my home. I was chosen and called for the briefing, and here we are shooting.

What is appnapan to you?

Honestly speaking, appnapan is like my family to me. I have two little puppies. I am crazy about them. For me, my brother, my mother and everybody are my own.

Why were you out of work for almost 10 years? What did you do then?

Work did come to me, but I didn’t accept it as so many things were going around. I am in a happy space. If you don’t get work, that doesn’t mean you will not live your life. For me, holidays are as good as work. If I am off the camera, I love to laze around, and I plan my next day’s meal also. I travelled all around the world! I went to Hong Kong, China, Europe and many other destinations.

Tell us about your love life.

Yes, I’m seeing someone, and I’m going to get married soon, Insha’Allah.

How long have you been seeing her?

I have been seeing her for the past four to five years, and we are going steady. We have seen good times, so we didn’t even realise how these years went by. It feels like everything went so fast. I am in a happy zone. Her name is Afsheen Zehra.

When is the lucky date for you guys to tie the knot?

Honestly, I don’t know the date myself. We will be tying the knot soon, but we have not planned the date yet.