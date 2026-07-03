 Ahmed Khan On Criticism Over Disha, Jacqueline's Welcome To The Jungle Screen Time: 'When You Have Solid Actors, Inke Beech Mein Ladkiyon Ka...'
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Ahmed Khan On Criticism Over Disha, Jacqueline's Welcome To The Jungle Screen Time: 'When You Have Solid Actors, Inke Beech Mein Ladkiyon Ka...'

Responding to criticism over Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez's limited dialogues in Welcome to the Jungle, Ahmed Khan said, "Inke beech mein ladkiyon ka dialogue daal ke kya hoga," explaining that the comedy was built around veteran comic actors and every cast member understood their role.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Ahmed Khan On Criticism Over Disha, Jacqueline's Welcome To The Jungle Screen Time: 'When You Have Solid Actors, Inke Beech Mein Ladkiyon Ka...'
Ahmed Khan Reacts To Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez's Screen Time Criticism | Photo Via YouTube

Director Ahmed Khan has responded to criticism over the limited screen time and dialogues of Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez in Welcome to the Jungle, saying the film was always envisioned as a comedy led by some of Bollywood's most celebrated comic actors. He added that the film was built around some of Bollywood's biggest comedy stars, making it difficult to give everyone equal space.

Ahmed Khan Reacts To Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez's Screen Time Criticism

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'Inke Beech Mein Ladkiyon Ka Dialogue...'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ahmed said, "When you have such solid actors like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas, Aftab, Arshad, Akshay; you know they are kings of comedy, inke beech mein ladkiyon ka dialogue daal ke kya hoga."

'Heroine Requires Good Scenes To Be Part Of'

Further, he added that everyone involved understood what kind of film they were making and what each role demanded, stating that they were always clear about being there to play specific parts. Defending his stance, he said that a heroine requires good scenes to be a part of the film rather than just more dialogues.

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Welcome To The Jungle Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Welcome To The Jungle 3.5 out of 5 stars, with the review reading as follows: "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"

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