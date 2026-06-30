Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome To The Jungle Made On A Budget Of ₹250 Crore? Director Ahmed Khan Reveals

Welcome To The Jungle Budget | YouTube

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle was released on Friday. The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, has been performing decently at the box office. There have been reports that the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 250 crore. Now, in an interview, Ahmed opened up about the budget of the movie.

While talking to Times Now, Ahmed revealed, "People perceive me as a very costly director. I want to clarify that I am not an expensive director at all. I am a director who works within the budget set by producers. Rs. 200 crore, Rs. 250 crore, films are not made at such costs."

He further revealed that, including everything, Welcome To The Jungle was, at most, made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. Ahmed said, "Welcome To The Jungle, including the cast, action, songs, and everything else, has not exceeded Rs. 115 crore to Rs. 120 crore, or perhaps Rs. 125 crore. If you include interest, I haven't surpassed the budget. And that has been recovered through digital, satellite, music, and overseas rights. The film is balanced. Now, whatever the film earns is profit. They are entirely benefiting from it."

So now, it is clear that Welcome To The Jungle is not a Rs. 250 crore film!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Welcome To The Jungle, in four days, has collected Rs. 72.25 crore net (including Thursday paid previews) at the box office in India. When it comes to the worldwide gross box office collection, the movie has minted Rs. 106 crore.

So, if we look at the net collection and the budget of the film, Welcome To The Jungle clearly has the potential to become a hit at the box office. However, the film needs to perform well in the coming days.