Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After The Monday Drop, Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Show A Jump On Tuesday?

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection | YouTube

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle, which was released on Friday, took a decent opening at the box office. However, during the weekend, the film showed a fantastic jump and collected Rs. 63.75 crore net in India in three days (including paid previews on Thursday). On Monday, it showed a drop in numbers and earned Rs. 8.50 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 72.25 crore. Now, all eyes are on the film's Tuesday collection.

On Tuesdays, most films show a jump at the box office due to affordable ticket pricing. However, as per early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle can be expected to collect around Rs. 6-7 crore. But if the footfalls in the late evening and night shows are better, the collection could be higher as well.

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, when it comes to the worldwide gross collection, the film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office. According to Sacnilk, in four days, the movie has minted Rs. 106.48 crore gross worldwide.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

While there were earlier reports that Welcome To The Jungle was made on a budget of Rs. 250 crore, director Ahmed Khan claimed in an interview that the film was made on a budget of Rs. 115-125 crore.

So, if we look at the budget and the net collection, the film has been doing decent business. But it clearly needs to perform well at the box office in the coming days.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"