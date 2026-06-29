Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others, was released on Friday. The movie took a decent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 15.25 crore. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the movie showed a very good jump at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 63.75 crore net in three days (including paid previews on Thursday) in India, which is a decent amount. However, now all eyes are on Monday's collection.

As per early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle might collect around Rs. 7-8 crore at the box office on its first Monday, which will surely be a huge drop. However, if the footfalls are better during the night shows, the collection can be higher as well.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

The makers of the film have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. However, some reports claim that it was made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore, while others suggest that it is mounted on a budget of Rs. 250 crore.

If we consider the budget to be Rs. 125 crore, then the collection is good. But if the budget is actually Rs. 250 crore, then the collection is not up to the mark, and the film, after the Monday drop, clearly needs to remain steady at the box office during the weekdays.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

Welcome To The Jungle has received mixed to positive reviews from netizens. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"