Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees 31% Growth, Mints ₹20 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which hit theatres on Friday, June 26, after holding paid previews on Thursday, opened to Rs 15 crore and registered a healthy 31.1% jump on Day 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film has been receiving a positive response from audiences, with many viewers particularly praising veteran actress Farida Jalal's impeccable comic timing, which has emerged as one of the highlights of the comedy entertainer.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 20 crore across 10,396 shows on Day 2. With this, the comedy entertainer's total India net collection has reached Rs 39 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 46.80 crore after two days in theatres.

The film has also delivered a promising performance in overseas markets. It collected Rs 6 crore (gross) internationally on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.70 crore. Combining domestic and international earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 57.50 crore after just two days of release.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

Reportedly mounted on a massive Rs 250–300 crore budget, Welcome To The Jungle has made a decent start at the box office. While the film has shown encouraging growth on its second day, it will need to maintain strong collections over the coming weeks to recover its hefty production cost and emerge as a commercial success.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast

The film boasts a massive 34-actor ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Welcome To The Jungle 3.5 out of 5 stars, with the review reading as follows: "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"