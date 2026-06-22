CBFC Cuts Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez's Sensual Bikini Scenes In Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, Deletes 'Paani Of Kashmir' Dialogue

Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle is all set to hit cinemas on June 26. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film successfully completed the certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but not without a series of modifications.

The CBFC has granted the film U/A 16+ certificate after asking the makers to implement 14 changes across dialogues and visuals. The censor certificate was reportedly issued on June 20 following the required edits.

According to Bollywood Hungama, among the dialogue-related changes, several lines were either modified or completely removed. The dialogue “Kaala paida hua hai, koyla hai” was replaced with “Saadah paida hua hai, namoona hua hai”. A 10-second scene containing the words “Na diya” was also deleted.

The board further instructed the makers to replace the word “screwed” with a suitable alternative in two instances. Likewise, “Azarudden” was changed to “Allaudin”.

Another notable change involved the removal of a dialogue referencing “Paani of Kashmir”. The line “Yaad karo kurbani, muh mein bhar lo paani” was replaced with “Jo shaheed hone ja raha tha, uske muh mein bhar lo paani”.

The CBFC also directed the makers to replace “Aandha” with “dheela”, while the dialogue “Desh ki tatti” was deleted entirely. In another modification, “Izzat le lo” was changed to “Yeh aapke saath jaane ko...”.

References to the armed forces also saw alterations. “Gorkha Regiment” was replaced with “Tum army se ho?”, while “General” was substituted with “Officer” and “Sir” wherever it appeared in the film.

Apart from dialogue changes, the CBFC also sought modifications to certain visual sequences. According to the cut list, the makers “deleted and replaced sensual bikini visuals, close-up of woman hip passing visuals and hip movement visuals in the song wherever they occurred”.

The document specifically mentions the removal of sensual visuals featuring actresses Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. Additionally, a “vulgar” hand gesture shot was replaced with a close-up of actor Vindu Dara Singh.

With all the required edits completed, Welcome To The Jungle received its certification clearance. The censor certificate lists the film's runtime as 164.50 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 44 minutes and 50 seconds.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the multi-starrer comic caper will arrive in theatres on June 26.