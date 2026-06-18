Akshay Kumar Visits Mata Vaishnodevi Temple Ahead Of Welcome To The Jungle Release, Gets Mobbed By Fans - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar Visits Mata Vaishnodevi Temple | Instagram

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle, and ahead of the film's release, the actor, on Thursday, visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, which is located in the Trikuta Mountains in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, India. Videos of the actor from the temple have gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see that Akki's fans get excited after seeing him, and they are trying to get a picture or a selfie with the actor. Watch the videos below...

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on June 26, 2026. The shooting of the film had started in 2023, but it faced multiple delays, and even the release date was changed a couple of times.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast

The movie has a huge star cast and features around 34 prominent actors. So, apart from Akshay, Welcome To The Jungle stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, and others.

Welcome To The Jungle Pre-release Buzz

The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle received a mixed response from netizens, but the songs are grabbing everyone's attention. A new song titled Deewane Hain was released on Thursday.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the song with his fans and wrote, "Jungle mein chaos hai… chaos mein celebration hai… aur iss celebration mein saare #DeewaneHain! ❤️ Come celebrate the chaos with us, Deewane Hain Song Out Now! (sic)."

Akshay Kumar Movies

After back-to-back flops, Akshay finally tasted success with Bhooth Bangla, which was released earlier this year. The movie marked the reunion of Akshay and filmmaker Priyadarshan.

So, it will be interesting to see what response Welcome To The Jungle will get at the box office.