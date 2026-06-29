Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar & Disha Patani's Comedy Film Set To Enter ₹100 Crore Club Worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 3 | Photo via YouTube

Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, continues its impressive run at the box office. The much-awaited comedy entertainer, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farida Jalal, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and an ensemble cast, hit theatres on Friday, June 26, after holding paid previews on Thursday.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 24.75 crore net in India from 10,867 shows on Saturday. The Day 3 total marks a 23.8% increase over Day 2's net collection of Rs 20 crore, indicating strong weekend momentum and healthy audience footfall across the country.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 63.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 76.50 crore after three days.

The comedy has also performed steadily in overseas markets. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 6 crore gross internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.70 crore.

Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, Welcome To The Jungle has now amassed an impressive Rs 93.20 crore worldwide gross in just three days. With Monday expected to deliver another strong performance, the film is well on track to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally during its opening weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

Welcome To The Jungle has reportedly been mounted on a Rs 250–300 crore budget; however, its performance so far is decent but not exceptional for a film of this scale, with Monday being crucial for crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Welcome To The Jungle 3.5 out of 5 stars, with the review reading as follows: "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"