 When Randeep Hooda Spoke About His Breakup With Sushmita Sen & Called It The 'Best Thing That Happened' To Him
Hooda, currently engaged in projects like 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' and 'Laal Rang 2', maintains a prominent presence in the news

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Do you know? The actor had once shed light on his past relationship with former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. A blast from the past includes the duo gracing headlines as a couple after dating for a substantial three years from 2006 to 2009.

Randeep candidly described the split as the 'best thing that happened' to him, revealing how it liberated his energy and redirected his focus towards personal endeavours.

HERE'S WHAT HE HAD SAID

Reflecting on the relationship, Hooda revealed, "I was not in a relationship with 'Miss Universe' and did not feel a sense of conquest in any way. I missed just one theatre rehearsal of my life only because Sushmita wanted me to not go, I think this is the worst thing done by me in terms of my value system."

As Hooda embarked on a journey of self-discovery post-breakup, his career continued to flourish.

RANDEEP & SUSHMITA'S CAREER FRONT

Hooda, currently engaged in projects like 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' and 'Laal Rang 2', maintains a prominent presence in the news, captivating audiences with his multifaceted roles.

Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, remains in the limelight with her recent release, 'Taali', garnering praise and admiration.

