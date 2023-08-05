Swatantrya Veer Savarkar In Legal Soup: Randeep Hooda Locks Horns With Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit Over Copyright

Looks like there is no end for controversies surrounding Randeep Hooda's upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', a biopic on the life and times of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda and producer Sandeep Singh have now locked horns over the ownership of the film's copyright and the actor even went on to issue a statement which said that the film's sole rights lie with him and him alone.

When 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was first announced, Hooda was tagged as the co-producer and Mahesh Manjrekar was set to be the director, while Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit were mentioned as the producers.

However, in September, Manjrekar stepped down from the project for reasons unknown and Hooda turned director as well for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

Randeep Hooda vs Sandeep Singh for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

As per reports, after Manjrekar backed out of the film, Pandit and Singh could not find a new director, and that is when Hooda stepped in and took over the reigns. When there was a cash crunch, the actor even invested his own money and raised funds for the film.

Randeep Hooda Productions recently issued a statement claiming that the actor "produced, directed, and completed the film despite all odds by facing various challenges coming his way including financial, mental, and physical".

The statement further mentioned that "other entities" are hell-bent upon "disrupting the making of the film, also attempting to infringe on his legal rights".

"He is the sole owner of all the intellectual property rights of the said film and legally speaking on a strong footing with all his legal options open to ensure the timely release of the film which we are sure would be awaited keenly by the public to get the real feel of one of our freedom struggle’s biggest hero of the times," the statement added.

Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit's statement against Hooda

Singh and Pandit, via their advocate, expressed shock over Hooda's claims and called them "false and baseless".

Warning of legal action against Hooda, their statement read, "Our client is utterly shocked and surprised with the false and baseless claims made by Mr. Randeep Hooda about the ownership of the Intellectual Property Rights of the said Film. The producers M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. have signed Mr. Randeep Hooda as an actor in the said Film."

