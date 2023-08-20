Randeep Hooda Birthday: 5 Best Performances Of The Actor - From Sarbjit To Kick

By: ANI | August 20, 2023
Actor Randeep Hooda has often stunned the audience with his acting skills. Not limiting himself to any particular genre or style, he has played different roles from a vicious kidnapper to a police officer and a tortured prisoner in Pakistan
As the actor turned 47 today (August 20), let us look at some of his outstanding performances:
Highway - Randeep as a local goon, Mahabir Bhati, who abducts a young girl Veena Tripathi succeeded in bringing out the contrasting emotions of hatred and love
Sarbjit - In this biographical film, Randeep put all his efforts to get into the skin of the character. He also underwent a huge physical transformation
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai - The film is regarded as a watershed moment in Randeep's life. His performance caught the attention of the audience and earned him a reputation as a bankable actor
Rang Rasiya - Randeep played Raja Ravi Varma in two stages, one as a 20-year-old and once as a 60-year-old. He received great accolades for his performance
Kick - Randeep was seen as ACP Himanshu Tyagi in the film. He did justice to his role and tried to be realistic as a cop. This made him receive a positive response
