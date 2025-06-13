When Karisma Kapoor Accused Sunjay Kapur Of Forcing Her To Sleep With His Friends During Honeymoon, Asking His Mother To Hit Her

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12 in the UK at the age of 53. Sunjay and Karisma got divorced in 2016 after being married for 13 years and the actress had accused him of domestic violence as well as forcing her to sleep with his friends.

In her divorce plea, Karisma had accused Sunjay of domestic abuse, and the most shocking claim in her petition was that he allegedly forced her to sleep with his friends during their honeymoon. Sunjay had reportedly attempted to "auction" her to one of his friends and when she refused, he physically assaulted her.

Karisma had also claimed in her plea that during her pregnancy, when she could not fit into a dress gifted to her by Sunjay's mother, he asked the latter to slap the actress.

Post their divorce in 2016, Randhir Kapoor had denounced Sunjay and had called him a "third-class man". "Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don’t need to run after anyone’s money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a third-class man," the veteran actor had said.

Karisma has two kids with Sunjay -- Samaira and Kiaan. Post the divorce, the two have been living with their mother.

Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. After his divorce with Karisma, he got married for the third time with Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son named Azarias.

Sunjay died on June 12 while he was playing polo with his friends in England. As per reports, he accidentally swallowed a bee, which got stuck in his throat, and it led to a heart attack. His family is yet to issue an official statement on his demise.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of his death surfaced, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others rushed to Karisma and her kids' side in Mumbai.