When Hema Malini Opened Up On Living Away From Dharmendra: 'I Am Not Feeling Bad About It'

Hema Malini | Instagram

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story is one of Bollywood's most iconic romances. The duo on the sets of the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan in 1970 and Dharmendra fell in love despite being married. However, over the years their romance seems to be having a distance yet they maintain the respect in their relationship.

The two live separately, as Dharmendra stays with their first wife Prakash Kaur, and kids. Taking a trip down memory lane to their different marital setup, Hema Malini once revealed the reason why the two stay apart. According to her, no couple wants to be in a situation where they want to stay separately, however, there are certain circumstances that people have to accept. Hema has proudly raised her two daughters, and speaking about why the couple stay separately, speaking to TOI, she said, "I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere."

Hema revealed that Dharmendra has always been a supportive father to her kids. He was also worried about their kids getting married at a young age, to which she assured him that things would happen at the right time with the right person.

She faced a lot of challenges in her life, as her parents did not agree to their relationship, since Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur back in 1980. This year they completed the 44 years of their marriage.

Hema and Dharmendra’s on-screen chemistry where seen in films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Dillagi, Razia Sultan, and more.

Dharmendra reportedly converted to Islam to marry Hema in 1980 after his previous wife refused to divorce him. They have two daughters: Esha and Ahana Deol. Their continuous love and respect for one another have established them as a famous pair in Indian film.