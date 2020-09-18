The Boy who kissed a Supe: When Dhanush locked lips with ‘The Boys’ Starlight actress Erin Moriarty in a Hollywood film

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush, became a viral sensation with his popular song ‘Why this Kolaveri Di’, and scores of multilingual films that earned him the superstar status. However, very few know that the actor starred in a Hollywood film alongside Starlight from ‘The Boys’.

Dhanush and Starlight actress Erin Moriarty featured as in the 2018 English-language French adventure comedy 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'.

The narrative revolves around Aja (Dhanush) a street magician in Mumbai who sets on a journey to find his estranged father in Paris, after his mother's death. He encounters Marie Riviere (Erin Moriarty) and the duo fall for each other.

Needless to say, Erin and Dhanush make for a great onscreen pair.