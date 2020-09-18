The Boy who kissed a Supe: When Dhanush locked lips with ‘The Boys’ Starlight actress Erin Moriarty in a Hollywood film

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush, became a viral sensation with his popular song ‘Why this Kolaveri Di’, and scores of multilingual films that earned him the superstar status. However, very few know that the actor starred in a Hollywood film alongside Starlight from ‘The Boys’.
Dhanush and Starlight actress Erin Moriarty featured as in the 2018 English-language French adventure comedy 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'.
The narrative revolves around Aja (Dhanush) a street magician in Mumbai who sets on a journey to find his estranged father in Paris, after his mother's death. He encounters Marie Riviere (Erin Moriarty) and the duo fall for each other.
Needless to say, Erin and Dhanush make for a great onscreen pair.
The world of ‘The Boys’ is one where individuals with superpowers such as Starlight, worshipped as gods by the masses, are managed and marketed by a powerful, multimillion-dollar firm named Vought International.
The superheroes do their heroic bits, but they are also often corrupt and evil (except Starlight, who helps ‘The Boys’). The plot essentially follows two sets of heroes. You have the Seven, Vought International's chosen selection, and then there are the Boys, who work at keeping a check on superheroes gone rogue.
On work front, Dhanush will collaborate with his brother, director Selvaraghavan, for 'Pudhupettai 2'.
He will work on the film after wrapping up his Bollywood film 'Atrangi Re', directed by 'Raanjhanaa' maker Anand L. Rai. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and budding actress Sara Ali Khan.
The actor has also completed shooting for director Mark Selvaraj's 'Karnan'.
Dhanush made his film debut in 2002 with 'Thulluvadho Ilamai' directed by his father Kasthuri Raja, and screenplayed by Selvaraghavan. Since then, the duo has worked together in 'Kadhal Kondein', 'Pudhupettai' and 'Mayakkam Enna'. This will be the brothers' fourth collaboration.