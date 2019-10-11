When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shredded David Letterman on his show, watch video

While the buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance on David Letterman has garnered attention worldwide, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who graced the show as a guest while promoting her film Pride and Prejudice.

During the interview, Aishwarya was questioned on some stereotypes that people from around the world relate to India. David asked her “Do you still live with your parents and is that common in India for older children to leave with their parents?”

She delivered a befitting response shredded David on his own show saying "It’s fine to live with your parents because it's also common in India, we don't have to take appointments from our parents to meet for dinner.”

Watch the full video.