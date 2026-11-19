Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Failure Of Alpha And Jigra | Instagram

Alia Bhatt's last two releases, Jigra and Alpha, which were female-led films, failed to make a mark at the box office. Both movies were highly anticipated but received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Now, Alia has opened up about Jigra and Alpha's failure and has stated that she won't stop doing female-led films.

While talking to TIME magazine, she said, “When a male-led film flops, nobody says that we shouldn’t be making ‘male-centric’ films. So I am not going to stop choosing films that are women-led. When you take these gambles, you always risk falling flat on your face. But there’s an equally good chance that you might fly.”

Before Alpha and Jigra, Alia had done female-led movies like Highway, Dear Zindagi, and Gangubai Khatiawadi. All three of them had performed well at the box office.

Jigra box office collection

Jigra, which was directed by Vasan Bala, collected Rs. 31.98 crore net at the box office in India. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 80-90 crore.

Alpha box office collection

Meanwhile, Alpha, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100-125 crore, earned Rs. 58.86 crore net in India. It was produced by YRF and directed by Shiv Rawail. The movie also featured Sharvari in the lead role.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

Alia will next be seen in Love And War, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The first-look posters of the film were released a few weeks ago, and they received a good response.

Love And War release date

Love And War was earlier slated to release this year, but it has been postponed to January 21, 2027. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies.

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