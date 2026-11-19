Actress Alia Bhatt strongly reacted to social media discussions portraying her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor as an 'unequal' relationship. Addressing the speculation, the actress said it was unfair and offensive for strangers to create an imaginary situation in which she is supposedly unhappy or struggling in her marriage.

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022 after dating for several years. Since then, their relationship has frequently attracted attention, with social media users analysing their interviews, public appearances and interactions. However, Alia has now made it clear that online assumptions do not reflect the reality of their relationship.

Alia Bhatt Calls Online Marriage Speculation Offensive

During her conversation with TIME magazine, Alia addressed the repeated discussions about her marriage and the suggestions that she is in an unequal relationship.

Expressing her disappointment with such assumptions, she said, "I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart... so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”

The actress also explained that people may find it difficult to understand her relationship because it does not necessarily follow conventional ideas about marriage. Sharing what she values most about her bond with Ranbir, she added, “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything—that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.”

Why Has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Marriage Become a Topic of Discussion?

In May 2023, Alia spoke about how Ranbir disliked it when she raised her voice during arguments. She revealed that she tried to manage her anger because her husband believed people should remain kind even when they were unhappy. Her comments led some social media users to question whether she was constantly adjusting her behaviour to keep him comfortable.

The discussion resurfaced in August 2023 after Alia appeared in a Vogue India interview. During the conversation, she mentioned that Ranbir would ask her to remove her lipstick because he preferred her natural lip colour. Although she shared the incident casually, several internet users interpreted it as controlling behaviour and labelled the actor a red flag.

The online criticism eventually prompted Alia to address the issue during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 in November 2023. She defended her husband, explaining that his comments had been taken out of context and that he was very different from the image being created about him on social media.

Another round of discussions followed in July 2024, when Ranbir spoke about marriage during an appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast. He said that partners need to let go of certain aspects of their personalities and make adjustments to accommodate each other. He also discussed how Alia had changed her loud tone after marriage to make him more comfortable.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Love & War

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actors will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, which also features Vicky Kaushal in a leading role. The project marks Alia and Ranbir's second on-screen collaboration after Brahmastra.

Love & War is currently scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.