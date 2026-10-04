‘What's So Scammy?': YouTuber Karl Rock Claims Bengaluru Locksmith Took Advantage Of Wife's Urgency, Charged ₹4,500; Netizens Say 'Fair Price'- VIDEO

Karl Rock Says Wife Was 'Extorted' ₹4,500 By Bengaluru Locksmith | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber Karl Rock has shared an incident involving his wife, Indian content creator and vlogger Manisha Malik, claiming she was charged Rs 4,500 by a locksmith in Bengaluru after getting locked out of their apartment while rushing to catch a flight. While Rock described the incident as "extortion" and alleged that the locksmith took advantage of her urgency, several netizens disagreed with his take and said the amount could be considered reasonable for an emergency service.

Karl Rock Says Wife Was 'Extorted' ₹4,500 By Bengaluru Locksmith

Sharing the incident, Rock said his wife had to head to the airport but accidentally locked herself out of the apartment. According to him, she approached the building guard and explained that she had a flight to catch and needed to get back inside quickly. The guard then called a locksmith.

Rock claimed that when the locksmith arrived, he asked Manisha whether she was in a rush. After she confirmed that she needed to leave for her flight, Rock said the locksmith told her he could open the lock but would charge ₹4,500.

"He took the advantage of her desperation, because she let them know that she was desperate. Never let anyone in India know that you are desperate," Rock said, while explaining that he believed her urgency had been used to justify the higher charge.

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Netizens Call It 'Fair Price'

However, his comments prompted a debate online, with several users arguing that emergency locksmith services often come with premium pricing, particularly when customers need immediate assistance.

“That’s called Dynamic pricing!” one user commented.

Another wrote, “You should agree on the pricing before calling the guy.”

A third user questioned Rock’s description of the incident, writing, “What’s so scammy about it?” The commenter also compared the charge with locksmith prices in Denmark, claiming that emergency services there can cost significantly more.

One commenter said, “Bro that’s not EXTORTION. That’s just a cheap business tactic. Calling it extortion is a stretch.”

Another added that the situation had “nothing to do with India,” arguing that people can face higher emergency charges anywhere if they reveal they are desperate for immediate help.

A final comment summed up the sentiment: “You got a fair price, it’s like 200 euros in Europe. 4.5K is nothing in a city like Bengaluru.”