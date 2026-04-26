'What The Hell, Pure Harassment': Female Fan Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Hand In Jaipur, Netizens Express Outrage Over Viral Video

Female Fan Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Hand, Video Sparks Outrage | Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who enjoys a massive fan following among girls, found himself at the centre of an unexpected off-field incident ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 25.

Female Fan Grabs Abhishek Sharma's Hand

As the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad was leaving the team hotel on Saturday, a video surfaced on social media showing a female fan briefly grabbing his hand amid a crowded exit. The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions online. While the interaction lasted only a moment, it sparked widespread discussion, with many calling it inappropriate.

The viral video, shared by an Instagram user @moreofhimshikha, shows Sharma walking through the crowd when the fan suddenly grabs his hand and pulls him slightly towards her. Security personnel immediately intervened and brought the situation under control. The clip also shows Abhishek appearing visibly shocked by the incident as it unfolded.

Check it out:

Netizens Call It 'Harassment'

Soon after the video went viral, several users called it out as 'harassment,' with many stressing the need for clearer boundaries. One user wrote, "Stop doing this. This is just pure harassment. Learn your boundaries."

Another commented, "This is pure harassment. What if some guy had done the same with women cricketers? Then the background song wouldn’t have been the same." A third user added, "What the hell, that’s not funny. Please know your boundaries." "Harassment isn’t cute," read another comment.

Netizens also pointed out that the reaction would have been very different if a male fan had done the same to a female cricketer.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their IPL 2026 match on Saturday.