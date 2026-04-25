Did Abhishek Sharma Lose His Footwear After Temple Visit? Viral Video Sparks Massive Buzz Online Ahead Of RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match

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A viral video ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur has sparked buzz around Abhishek Sharma. The clip claims the SRH batter lost his footwear after visiting the revered Shri Govind Dev Ji Temple.

While the claim itself remains unverified, visuals circulating online do confirm that Sharma visited the temple with his family before the match. Clips show the young cricketer offering prayers and seeking blessings, a common ritual among players ahead of important games.

The “lost footwear” angle appears to have emerged from social media speculation, quickly gaining traction due to the light-hearted and relatable nature of the claim. However, there is no credible confirmation from official sources or the player himself to support this specific detail.

Despite the uncertainty, the temple visit has resonated with fans, who appreciated Sharma’s spiritual gesture ahead of a high-pressure encounter. The viral visuals have added an off-field talking point to the much-anticipated Jaipur fixture, blending faith, fandom, and a touch of internet humour.