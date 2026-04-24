'He Was Wearing Suit, Thought Was Decent': Sidharth Malhotra's Bodyguard Recalls Fan Tried To Hug 7-Month Pregnant Kiara Advani

Bodyguard Recalls Fan Tried To Hug Pregnant Kiara Advani | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who announced their pregnancy on February 28, 2025, were at the centre of a tense on-set moment, as Sidharth's bodyguard Zeeshan Qureshi recalled a fan attempting to hug Kiara during a brand shoot while she was seven months pregnant, adding that despite her having security, he was specifically asked by the actor to accompany her and exercise extra caution, taking heightened precautions throughout.

Bodyguard Recalls Fan Tried To Hug Pregnant Kiara Advani

Speaking to Indian Express, the bodyguard said that when Kiara was stepping out of her vanity van, a well-dressed man from the Reliance team approached her for a selfie and attempted to hug her, adding that since Kiara shares a friendship with Isha Ambani, members from their team are sometimes present on set.

"When that person from their team tried to approach Kiara, I got into a heated argument with him. He was wearing a suit, I thought he is a decent man," he added.

'I Got Angry'

The bodyguard further added that such incidents are common as people often claim corporate status and question his authority. He said he was simply doing his job, having already barricaded the area and put up curtains, but the man kept roaming inside and repeatedly trying to approach Kiara Advani, which made him lose his temper, after which he called Akash Ambani’s manager to get it sorted out.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy ceremony held at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai and named her Saraayah Malhotra.