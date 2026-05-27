'What The Hell Is Going On?': Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To 9-Year-Old Girl's Alleged Rape By Two Minors In UP

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar reacted strongly to the shocking case involving the alleged gang rape of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The incident, which reportedly involves two minor boys aged 11 and 12, has sparked outrage on social media.

Taking to Instagram story on Tuesday, Bhumi reshared a news report related to the incident and expressed her concern over the growing violence involving children. Reacting to the case, she wrote, "Please read! A 9 year old girl was sexually assaulted by a 11 year old and a 12 year old."

She further added, "What the hell is going on! How are we not alarmed and ashamed at what we're doing with our children. To me both the little girl and the boys are victims of a broken society."

Known for speaking openly about social issues, Bhumi frequently uses social media to share her opinions on matters related to women’s safety, society, and mental health.

Television host and actress Mini Mathur also reacted to the disturbing news. Commenting on the post, she wrote, "Where is the meteor when you need it?"

According to PTI, an FIR was lodged following a complaint filed by the girl’s father. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly lured the minor with a bribe and sexually assaulted her on the evening of May 23 while she was grazing goats outside the village. The complaint further alleged that casteist slurs were used during the incident.

Police reportedly stated that the two accused boys, aged between 11 and 12 years, were known to the girl.

Reports further stated that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to gang rape, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The girl has reportedly been sent to the District Women’s Hospital for a medical examination.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the web series Daldal, where she played DCP Rita Ferreria. She will next be seen alongside Imran Khan in the romantic comedy Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, which marks Imran’s acting comeback after nearly a decade.