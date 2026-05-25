'Mentality Of Our Youth': Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Viral Video Of Men Making Obscene & Groping Gestures At Woman's Painting

Actress Bhumi Pednekar strongly reacted to a disturbing viral video that allegedly showed a group of men making obscene and groping gestures toward a woman’s wall painting near a swimming pool. The clip, originally shared by the Instagram account Tube Indian, spread across social media platforms and sparked outrage online.

Expressing her anger and concern over the incident, Bhumi reshared the video on her Instagram story on Sunday and spoke about the growing issue of women’s safety and the mindset behind such behaviour.

Reacting to the clip, the actress wrote, “This is the mentality of our youth. These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame isn't enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws (sic).”

This is not the first time Bhumi has publicly spoken about violence and abuse against women and children. Earlier this year, she had expressed shock and heartbreak over reports of a six-year-old girl allegedly being gang-raped by three minor boys in Delhi.

At the time, Bhumi had shared an emotional note questioning the kind of environment young boys are growing up in. She had written, “Breaks my heart to see underage boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in. We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised, dogs being a threat.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in the Prime Video series Daldal, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. In the crime thriller, Bhumi played DCP Rita Ferreria, a police officer investigating a serial killer who murders victims by slitting their wrists.

The series also featured Samara Tijori, Aditya Rawal, Rahul Bhat, Jaya Bhattacharya and others in key roles.