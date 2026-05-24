'Horrible, Paap Lagega Sabko': Richa Chadha, Saba Azad Slam Dwarka Forest Cutting After Nilgai Seen On City Roads In Viral Video

Actresses Richa Chadha and Saba Azad strongly reacted to viral videos and reports related to the clearing of the Dwarka forest, which has allegedly forced several nilgai to wander onto city streets after losing their natural habitat.

The issue sparked discussion online after videos surfaced showing confused and displaced nilgai roaming around roads in Dwarka. According to posts shared on social media, the forest area is reportedly being cleared under Supreme Court-directed orders linked to development work. The destruction of trees and forest land has reportedly left many animals without food or shelter.

Reacting to one such post on Instagram, Richa Chadha expressed her anger and concern over the situation. She commented, “Horrible !!! Gai pe raajneeti, neelgai ko marne ke liye chhod diya gaya hai… paap lagega hum sabhi ko.”

Meanwhile, actress and musician Saba Azad reshared the viral video on her Instagram story and posted a strongly worded note questioning unchecked urban development and environmental destruction.

She wrote, “We steal and destroy everything good. How can the first thought the powers that be have when they behold a forest be - just hack it all off!! The summers keep getting hotter and we just keep on cutting more trees!! Where should the animals go? Where will they go?? Who's this progress for? Cause our cities are unlivable the air is beyond hazardous the temperatures are good enough to slow cook us!! Is there no end to our greed???”

Actress Jayaa Bhattacharya also joined the conversation and voiced her outrage over the alleged destruction of the forest. Commenting on the viral post, she wrote, “Band karo ye tamasha/ massacre.”

Many social media users echoed similar concerns, pointing out how rapid construction and deforestation continue to impact both animals and human life, especially amid rising temperatures and worsening air quality in cities.

However, The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of the viral video. It was posted on May 15 on Instagram.

The nilgai, also known as the blue bull, is Asia’s largest antelope species and is commonly found in grasslands and forest regions across India. With reports claiming that parts of the Dwarka forest are being cleared, the sight of the animals wandering through crowded streets has left many people disturbed online.