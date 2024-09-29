'What?': Karan Johar In SHOCK As Shah Rukh Khan Honours Him With Achievement Award At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)

Filmmaker Karan Johar honoured at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on September 28, Saturday, which is held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan, the host of IIFA and Johar's long-time friend and collaborator presented him the award, and Karan's reaction was truly unmissable!

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, Vicky Kaushal, IIFA co-host is heard saying, "Today, IIFA honours Karan Johar for completing 25 years in the Indian film industry and creating a legacy for the ages." While SRK addressed Karan as his "brother, friend, and my partner in good times and in bad too," he also asked the audience to give Karan a loud round of applause.

As Shah Rukh and Vicky announced the honour, Karan appeared in shock and disbelief, repeatedly exclaiming, "What? What?"

Check out the viral video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Johar walked on to the stage, he hugged Kaushal and later touched Khan's feet and accepted the award.

Johar also danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Shah Rukh and Vicky on the stage of IIFA 2024. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Trying to match our steps with the Pathaan!!!! What an absolutely wonderful night at @iifa!"

Read Also IIFA 2024 Full List Of Winners: From Shah Rukh Khan To Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Meanwhile, the three-day celebration began on September 27, 2024, with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Karan Johar took the director's chair in 1998 for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead.

He has directed several movies including, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among others.