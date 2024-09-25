What Is The Age Gap Between Urmila Matondkar & Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

Bollywood actress and politician Urmila Matondkar filed for a divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir recently after being married for 8 years. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016, but are now headed for splitsville for reasons unknown.

Urmila and Mohsin first met at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra's niece in Mumbai back in 2014, and soon, love blossomed between the two. As reports of the actress filing for a divorce went viral, the two have maintained radio silence on the chatter and are yet to issue an official statement.

Urmila and Mohsin also shared their last posts on social media for each other almost 1.5 years ago.

Age difference between Urmila & Mohsin

Born in February 1974, Urmila was raised in Mumbai itself in a traditional Maharashtrian family. She made her film debut as a child artist when she was just 3 years old in the film Karm. At present, she is aged 50.

Mohsin, on the other hand, was born and raised in a Muslim family in Kashmir, and at the age of 21, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career a Mumbai. He was born in 1984, and the 40-year-old is now a successful entrepreneur in the city, dealing in Kashmiri embroidery designs.

Mohsin is 10 years younger to Urmila, but that did not deter them from falling in love and getting married in the presence of their friends and family.

When Urmila opened up on getting trolled

In an earlier interview after their marriage, Urmila had said that Mohsin was labelled a terrorist and a Pakistani by trolls. "And he is not just any Muslim, but he is a Kashmiri Muslim. But we both follow or religions in our own way," she had said.

Urmila reportedly filed for divorce from Mohsin four months ago, and the proceedings are currently underway. Reports also stated that it is not a "mutual divorce".