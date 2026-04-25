'What In The Crossover...': The Chainsmokers Meet Mohanlal In Dallas Before Concert, Netizens Can't Keep Calm

The Chainsmokers’ Mohanlal Meeting Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

The popular American EDM duo The Chainsmokers met Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday ahead of their live show in Dallas, Texas, on April 25, and shared a photo of their meeting on social media, which quickly drew widespread attention across platforms, with fans going crazy over their crossover moment.

The Chainsmokers Meet Mohanlal

The duo took to their Instagram account to share a picture posing with Mohanlal along with a caption that read, "Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal."

In the photo, Mohanlal wore a printed short-sleeve shirt with a sky-blue base featuring large bird motifs in gold and brown tones, paired with dark navy-blue pants. He completed the look with blue denim jeans and a white inner shirt.

Check it out:

Netizens React

Soon after the post was shared, fans reacted enthusiastically to the unexpected meeting. One user wrote, "Dope!!! @thechainsmokers You guys met a true legend @mohanlal," while another commented, "Wait! What ???" A third fan added, "That friend turns out to be the one of the finest actor of the Indian cinema and The One And Only Lalettan"

Another said, "This is so random." "What in the crossover," read another comment.

Work Front

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in the espionage action film Patriot, also starring Mammootty and is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi.

The film was earlier scheduled for release on April 23, but the makers have now confirmed a new release date. Patriot is now set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Apart from this, Mohanlal also has Drishyam 3 in the pipeline, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph.