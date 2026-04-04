Patriot Trailer: Mammootty & Mohanlal Reunite; Fans Can't Wait To Watch The 'Big Ms' Together On Screen - Watch

Patriot Trailer | YouTube

Malayalam film industry's two biggest superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, have reunited for the upcoming movie Patriot. The much-awaited trailer of the film was released on Saturday, and well, it is quite intriguing. While the trailer gives us a hint about what to expect from the movie, what grabs our attention the most is the casting.

Patriot, of course, stars Mammootty and Mohanlal, but apart from them, the movie also features some of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy. And all the actors have been given a very good scope in the trailer.

Patriot is a spy thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan, who is known for his movies like Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

Netizens Review Patriot Trailer

A netizen tweeted, "One of the best trailers to come from Mollywood! Taut, gripping and mysterious. FDFS it is! Two legends in one frame (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Two big M's. Superstars. Friends coming together, Huge openings for sure (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Patriot trailer 🔥 promises a gripping, realistic spy-thriller 🌍. #Mammootty & #Mohanlal bring intensity 💥, with #FahadhFaasil, #KunchackoBoban & #Nayanthara adding power 💪. Directed by #MaheshNarayanan, it’s a fresh take with bold, multi-location storytelling (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, the fans are super excited to watch the 'Big Ms' on the big screen together. The last full-length film featuring both actors was the 2008 release Twenty 20. Meanwhile, Mohanlal had a cameo in Mammootty's Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, which was released in 2013.

So, now the audience will get to watch them on the big screen together after more than a decade.

Patriot Release Date

Patriot is slated to release on May 1, 2026, and the film is expected to take the box office by storm.