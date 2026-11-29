‘What He Did Was Just...’: Archana Puran Singh Breaks Down In Tears After Sunil Grover’s Piyush Mishra Act On The Great Indian Kapil Show - VIDEO |

Comedian Sunil Grover has once again left audiences impressed with his acting skills. This time, not just viewers but The Great Indian Kapil Show judge Archana Puran Singh was also full of praise for him. Taking to social media, Archana shared a video calling Sunil a “genius” and revealed that his portrayal of Piyush Mishra in the latest episode left her in tears.

In a candid video shared on Instagram, Archana said she had just finished shooting an episode of Kapil Sharma's show when Sunil took to the stage. Recalling her reaction, she said, “And then Sunil Grover came, aur meri aankhon se aansu nikalne lage because what he did was just... Meri dimaag mein ek hi sentence aa raha tha, this is sheer genius on stage.”

Archana added that Sunil has performed several memorable acts on the show, but his latest character left her particularly impressed. “...But today he did an amazing character, matlab what can't he do? Guys, you have to see this episode,” she said. She also explained that she recorded the video spontaneously because she could not stop herself from sharing her reaction.

In the latest episode, Sunil was seen portraying actor Piyush Mishra. He impressed everyone with his strikingly accurate performance, from capturing Mishra's mannerisms and distinctive speaking style to singing the popular song ‘Ek Bagal Mein Chand Hoga’.

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This is not the first time Sunil Grover has impressed audiences with his ability to disappear into a character. Before becoming a household name through his comic avatars, he drew attention for his role as Sampat, a man who impersonates Aamir Khan’s character, Sanjay Singhania, in Ghajini. He also played Sud, a radio character that became popular enough to inspire his television work. Later, in The Kapil Sharma Show, his portrayal of Bachcha Yadav, a milkman, and his hilarious take-offs on Bollywood stars further showcased his range.

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