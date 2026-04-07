'What A Fantastic Film...': After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Praises Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2

Anushka Sharma Praises Dhurandhar 2 | Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally watched Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge. Virat took to his Instagram story to praise the film, and later even Anushka posted about the movie on her story. The actress praised Dhar and wrote that he is a 'fiercely original and assured filmmaker'.

Anushka posted, "What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker (sic)."

Anushka Sharma Praises Ranveer Singh

The actress further praised Ranveer and other actors of the movie and wrote, "@ranveersingh You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film - Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one (sic)."

Anushka worked with Ranveer in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Dil Dhadakne Do. Many years ago, there were even reports of them dating.

The actress has been away from films for the past few years, and it is very rarely that she posts about any movie on social media. So, clearly, Dhurandhar 2 has impressed her a lot.

Virat Kohli Praises Dhurandhar 2

While praising Dhurandhar 2, Virat shared on his Insta story, "Saw the film today and dare I say I haven’t ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn’t flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW (sic)."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing very well at the box office. In 18 days, the movie has crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India. On its day 19, the film collected Rs. 10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 1,023.77 crore.