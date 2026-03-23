Rajinikanth Calls Dhurandhar 2 'Box Office Ka Baap', Congratulates Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar In Heartfelt Post

Rajinikanth Calls Dhurandhar 2 'Box Office Ka Baap' |

Rajinikanth took to social media to hail Dhurandhar 2 as "box office ka baap." After watching the film, the veteran actor took to X to congratulate lead actor Ranveer Singh and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an impressive movie. He described it as a "must-watch" film for all Indians.

Sivaji: The Boss actor, Rajinikanth, wrote, "What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!!" He added, "Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind."

What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind 🇮🇳 @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2026

As Rajinikanth made this post, several users took to the comments section, suggesting that he only praised Dhurandhar 2 because he frequently commends Narendra Modi. One user shared a post by the actor from 2016, after demonetisation, in which he wrote, "Hats off @narendramoji ji," adding, "Thalaivaa after Demonetisation."

Several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others, also praised the movie. Alia wrote, "Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment... everything." Rajkummar called director Dhar a "master filmmaker," claiming that he has now raised the bar for movies. The actor added, "@ranveersingh Bhai, you've inspired me and how with your pitch-perfect performance." He described all the scenes of Dhurandhar 2 as "pure magic."

Siddhant Chaturvedi admitted that he "feels late to the party" as he penned his heartfelt review of the film. He began by praising Ranveer’s dedication and depth in the movie, then went on to appreciate Dhar's "God-level" detailing. He wrote, "The intricacy, the craft, the scale, the pathos, the showmanship, and that execution- phenomenal."

Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 17, 2026. As of Day 5 (10.30 pm), Dhurandhar 2 has made the net box office collection of Rs. 519.12 Crore, as per Sacnilk's report. On 1st Monday, Dhar's film has so far grossed Rs. 65 Crore.