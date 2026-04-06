'Absolutely WOW': Virat Kohli Praises Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh After Watching 'Dhurandhar 2' | FPJ

Bengaluru, April 6: Star Indian batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Virat Kohli on Monday watched "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and shared an Instagram Story praising Director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh. He called it a powerful and emotional cinematic experience.

Kohli shared his reaction on his official social media account and said, that he had never seen a film like this made in India. He also said that the movie kept him fully engaged for almost four hours and brought out every kind of emotion.

Praises Aditya Dhar's Direction

Kohli praised Aditya Dhar's direction for his work on the film. He said Dhar's talent and conviction clearly reflect in the movie and called him a genius. He further stated that the film stands out because of its strong storytelling and impactful execution.

Special Mention for Ranveer Singh

While appreciating the entire cast, Virat Kohli gave special praise to Ranveer Singh and said that the actor reached a different level with his performance. He described it as "Beyond brilliant." Kohli added that every actor did a great job, but Ranveer's role stood out the most.

Virat Kohli's Social Media Post

Saw the film today and dare I say I haven’t ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn’t flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW.