'What A Beautiful Journey': Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional Note For Laughter Chefs 3 Cast Ahead Of Grand Finale |

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 is all set to conclude with its grand finale. Ahead of the final episode, Arjun Bijlani penned a heartfelt note for the cast and crew of the show. He began with sharing the photo with his partner, Tejasswi Prakash, before sharing with all of his fellow contestants. Calling his stint on the reality show a "beautiful journey," the actor reflected on the memories he made along the way.

Arjun wrote, "This was our time together... and what a beautiful journey it has been." Looking back at his time on the show, he added, "From endless laughter and kitchen chaos to unforgettable friendships and memories we'll cherish forever... every episode gave us something special."

The semi-finale episodes of Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 will air on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19, at 9 pm on Colors TV, and will also stream on JioHotstar. Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 taking over the weekend time slot, several contestants from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show will make special appearances on Laughter Chefs. The latest promo features Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Ruhanika Dhawan and Orry, who are set to join the celebrity contestants for a fun-filled crossover episode.

Who Won Laughter Chefs 3?

While the makers have not officially announced the winner, The Siasat Daily has reported that online leaks claim Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair have won Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment Season 3. However, the publication also noted that another set of rumours suggests Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy. Since neither claim has been confirmed by Colors TV or the makers, the alleged winners remain speculative until the finale airs.

The current contestants are Arjun Bijlani-Tejasswi Prakash, Aly Goni-Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra-Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel, and Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi judges the celebrity duos, while Bharti Singh hosts the show.