‘West Hollywood Is Not Safe Anymore’: Pretty Little Liars Actor Keegan Allen Robbed And Beaten At Gunpoint; Fans Left Shocked | Instagram

Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen took to social media to reveal that he was robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood. The actor, who was seen bleeding from his forehead, shared a video of himself after the incident, claiming that "West Hollywood is not safe anymore." He also posted blurred CCTV footage that allegedly captured two men robbing him.

In the video, Keegan, with blood covering his forehead, said, “I was just robbed of my watch.” The CCTV footage shows two men dressed in black approaching the actor and pointing a gun at him. Keegan is then seen handing over his watch before one of the alleged robbers strikes him on the head. He is hit again before the two men flee the scene.

Sharing details of the terrifying incident, Keegan wrote, “Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans and followers flooded the comment section with messages of shock and concern. One user wrote, “Oh my god??? This is so scary.” Another commented, “I hope you’re okay. Stay safe please!” A third concerned fan urged him to seek medical attention, writing, “You need to go to a hospital to get checked out for a concussion.”

Keegan Allen is an American actor, photographer and musician best known for playing Toby Cavanaugh in the popular teen drama series Pretty Little Liars, which aired from 2010 to 2017. He has also appeared in television shows such as Big Time Rush, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Walker, in which he played Liam Walker. His film credits include Palo Alto, King Cobra, In Dubious Battle and No Escape. Allen has worked primarily in American television and film.