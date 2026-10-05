Street Fighter Actor Vidyut Jammwal Holds Breath For 15 Minutes, & Gives Bollywood A Reality Check: 'Hollywood Stars Are Never Late On Set' |

It was a trailer launch unlike any other, where Vidyut Jammwal did something no one was expecting - he literally went into a trance for 15 full minutes. The audience and media couldn’t grasp what exactly was going on, or for how long it was going to go on. His eyes were open throughout, and as his legs started to tremble just a bit, we realised that he had been holding his breath for all this while, and his eyes had started watering. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

The occasion for which Vidyut was present was a special glimpse of his character Dhalsim, which he plays in the upcoming Hollywood movie, Street Fighter. Dhalsim is one of the characters from the Street Fighter video game franchise, known for his extraordinary flexibility, mystical powers and signature fire-breathing moves, is a formidable fighter and a master of yoga.

'People want to work overtime in Hollywood!

Vidyut seemed apt for playing the character, known himself for his expertise in Yoga, Kalaripayattu and gravity-defying action sequences.

“As a kid I didn’t play video games because I was involved in sports, because of which I eventually ended up getting this role. I think I’ve worked all my life to get this role. I was surrounded by legends, whether it was 50 Cent, WWE wrestlers and more,” he said during the event.

One of the most important points he made, however, was about the difference between Bollywood and Hollywood. “People want to work overtime there because they are paid for each extra minute they work. In Hollywood, even the biggest star on set reaches on time, no one is late, whether you are Jason Momoa or anyone. All 300 people on set follow that discipline. And if you're late, even by a minute, you will get a call from the production asking, 'Are you ok or are you in the hospital?’,” he concluded.

Bollywood stars, are you listening?