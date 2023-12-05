West Bengal: Star-Studded Inauguration Marks Commencement Of 29th Kolkata International Film Festival

Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 | Wikipedia

The 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was inaugurated on Tuesday at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Speaking at the programme, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Amitabh Bachchan could not attend the festival as he is "not well" and Shahrukh Khan did not come as he is "busy" promoting his daughter's film The Archies. The chief minister had also invited Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan, who was in the city, to attend the program during Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj.

"Film language is global. If anyone from Bollywood wants to do anything for Bengal, they should make movies here. Bengal is the cultural capital of the country, and we have several places where shooting can be done. So I request everyone in Bollywood to make films in Bengal," said Banerjee. TMC MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, along with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, actor Anil Kapoor, and Director Mahesh Bhatt, also attended the inaugural ceremony of KIFF. Praising the works of Bengal and Bengalis in Bollywood, Sinha also spoke about politics in his speech.

"Good people should join politics or else one should be ready to be governed by bad people," mentioned Sinha, praising the West bengal chief minister and her struggle. Bollywood's Bhaijaan said that during his visit to Kolkata for a concert, he visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to see 'whose house is smaller.' "Mamata didi's house is smaller than mine. This is how simple people are. KIFF is the biggest film festival, and the Hindi film industry bloomed with the participation of the Bengalis," added Salman Khan. Speaking at the occasion, Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt said that 'love is the only revenge.'

"The stream of the Mumbai industry came from Bengal. Love is the only revenge. For filmmakers, the camera, action, and actors are the only tools to change the lookout," mentioned Bhatt. Praising the ace Bollywood and Bengali film industry actors, Anil Kapoor said that he started his career in Kolkata.