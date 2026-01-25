'Well Done': Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap Support Mouni Roy After She Shows Middle Finger At Haryana Event Over Harassment By Elderly Men

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy recently recounted a shocking incident at an event in Karnal, Haryana, where elderly men allegedly harassed her with lewd remarks, inappropriate gestures, and name-calling. She revealed that despite her polite requests to stop, they even threw roses at her. She added that the men also recorded videos from low angles, and when someone asked them to stop, they verbally abused that person.

Mouni Roy Shows Middle Finger After Harassment Incident

Following her revelation, a video from the Karnal event went viral on social media, showing Mouni, dressed in a silver outfit, storming off the stage and showing her middle finger as she concluded her performance. Before leaving, she blew kisses to the other side of the crowd and continued walking off.

#MouniRoy walks out mid performance, showing mid finger after harrassment by 2 uncles pic.twitter.com/Yk6piuJ2Xc — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 25, 2026

Celebs Support Mouni Roy

After the viral video, Bhumi Pednekar commented on Bollywood Bubble's Instagram post, writing "Well done" with a clapping emoji, in support of Mouni's reaction to the harassment. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, also showed her support, commenting "Yes" with a clapping emoji.

Photo Via Instagram

What Happened At Haryana Event?

﻿On Saturday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram story to pen a detailed note about the incident. She wrote: "Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn’t like it when i said ‘sir pl remove your hand.'"

Furthermore, in another note, Mouni said that since the stage was elevated, the 'uncles' were recording videos from low angles, and when someone asked them to stop, they abused that person. She added that while she loves India and its people, she questioned the harassment and the sense of entitlement displayed by these men. Mouni said she has never shared the negative experiences she faces before, but this incident left her speechless.