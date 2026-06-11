Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Is Anything But Funny; We Expected Something Better From This Akshay Kumar Starrer - Watch

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer | YouTube

After the success of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is all set to be back on the big screens with Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle. It is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, so expectations from the movie are quite high.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film at a grand event in Mumbai. Akshay took to social media to share the trailer and wrote, "Tension Out, Jungle Madness in! The ultimate stress buster is here to hijack your worries 🔥 #WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer Out Now! (sic)."

The runtime of the trailer is 4 minutes and 10 seconds, and, well, it is strictly average. It has a couple of comedy scenes, but overall, it is disappointing.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast

Apart from Akshay, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela and others.

With so many actors, Welcome To The Jungle looks chaotic. In the trailer, it is Akshay, Suniel and Raveena who grab the most attention. The other actors are just there and don't leave a mark. In one of the scenes, Krushna Abhishek impresses with his one-liners, and his act brings a smile to our faces.

Welcome and Welcome 2 were connected, but it looks like maybe Welcome To The Jungle is a spiritual sequel and has no connection to the first two parts.

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date

Welcome To The Jungle is all set to release on June 26, 2026. For now, the movie is getting a solo release, as there's no other movie slated to release on the same day. But after watching the trailer, we wonder what the fate of the film will be at the box office.