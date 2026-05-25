'Bawaal', 'Bhojpuri Flavour Hitting...': Ghis Ghis Ghis Song From Welcome To The Jungle Impresses Netizens; Akshay Kumar-Akshara Singh Dance Their Heart Out - Watch

Ghis Ghis Ghis Song - Welcome To The Jungle | YouTube

After the teaser and the title track, the makers of Welcome To The Jungle have now released a new track of the film titled Ghis Ghis Ghis. Well, it is Bhojpuri song composed by Vikram Montrose, and sung by Montrose and Supriyaa Paathak. It is a proper Bhojpuri track with some cringe, adult lyrics.

Even the video has the proper Bhojpuri flavour in it. Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh have danced their heart out in the song, and Ganesh Acharya has done the perfect choreography. Watch the song below...

Netizens React To Ghis Ghis Song

Well, the song has surely grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens are praising it. A netizen tweeted, "Bawaal song hai, dance aur expression tharakpan se bhara hua hai (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Bhojpuri touch making this even more funnnn (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Fire mode on theater fatega UP Bihar delhi walo se (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Welcome To The Jungle Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Kiku Sharda, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Sudesh Berry, and Vrihi Kodvara.

There are around 30 actors in the film. The teaser and the title track had received mixed response from netizens. However, the new song Ghis Ghis Ghis has impressed everyone.

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date

After getting delayed multiple times, Welcome To The Jungle is slated to hit the big screens on June 26, 2026. Akshay's last release Bhooth Bangla became a hit at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Welcome To The Jungle.