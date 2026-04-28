'I Am Scared, Salute To Women': Akshay Kumar Tries Dancing In Heels, Leaves Farah Khan & Fans Impressed - Watch Video

Actor-host Akshay Kumar left audiences amused with a fun and unexpected moment during the grand finale of Wheel of Fortune. In a clip that is now going viral, Akshay is seen dancing in high heels for the first time, taking on a challenge thrown at him by co-guest Jacqueline Fernandez.

The finale episode featured actresses Jacqueline, Bhumi Pednekar and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who joined Akshay for a light-hearted segment. After Jacqueline and Bhumi complained about the actor’s habit of playing pranks on them, the former decided to turn the tables. She dared him to wear heels and dance for one minute, adding that if he stopped midway, he would have to transfer Rs 1 lakh to her.

Initially hesitant, Akshay reacted saying, “Pagal hai kya main pehanu? Moch voch aa jayegi (Are you mad? What if I twist my ankle). I have never done it in my life, I am very scared.” Encouraged by Farah, he eventually agreed and slipped into a pair of red heels with Jacqueline’s help.

What followed was a crowd-pleasing moment. Akshay danced to Laal Pari from Housefull 4, even attempting spins in heels. Soon, Farah and Bhumi joined him on stage, adding to the fun. Farah also challenged him with some footwork, which he managed with surprising ease. After completing the one-minute task, Farah applauded him and even bowed down, clearly impressed.

However, the act ended on a humorous note as the heels broke mid-performance. Reacting to the experience, Akshay said, “Saari aurton ko salaam hai, kaise pehente ho aap log (Salute to all the women. How do you manage to wear these?).”

Soon after the clip surfaced, fans praised the actor’s sporting spirit. Social media users flooded the comments section, calling the moment “unexpected” and “fun,” while many appreciated his confidence and willingness to try something new.

The show wrapped up on April 27 after a successful run of 65 episodes since its launch in January 2026. The finale turned emotional as well, with the team presenting Akshay a montage of his memorable moments with contestants, leaving the actor teary-eyed as he thanked viewers for their support.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Bhooth Bangla, which marked his reunion with director Priyadarshan after more than a decade. The film has performed well at the box office, crossing Rs 100 crore domestically and Rs 150 crore worldwide.

He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which is slated to hit theatres on June 26.