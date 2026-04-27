Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan To Reunite For Two More Films Including Bhoot Police 2: Report

Actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan are reportedly set to reunite once again, with two new films now officially in the pipeline. Both projects will be backed by producer Ramesh Taurani, marking a fresh chapter in the actor-director duo’s long-standing collaboration.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source close to the development informed that the first project will be a comedy slated to go on floors in January 2027.

The second film is Bhoot Police 2, which will also feature Akshay in the lead and be directed by Priyadarshan. The team is currently searching for another male actor to join the cast.

The source revealed, "The first film, a comedy, will go on floors in January 2027. Akshay has also come on board as the leading man for Bhoot Police 2, also being directed by Priyadarshan. The team is on the lookout for the second male lead, who will join Akshay in it. Talks for both films had been on for the past two months and it’s only recently that all details have been finalised."

Confirming the development, Taurani said, "Yes, we are producing both the films with Akshay and Priyadarshan."

Interestingly, Taurani is the only common link between Bhoot Police and its sequel. The original film, released in 2021, featured Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey, and was directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Akshay and Priyadarshan share a successful track record, having delivered several popular films together including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha.

Apart from these upcoming ventures, the duo has also collaborated on Bhoot Bangla and is reportedly working on other projects, including Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3, although the status of the latter remains uncertain.